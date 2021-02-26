Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $71.64. 9,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,566. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

