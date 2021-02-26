Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94), but opened at GBX 75 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 587,258 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £230.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

