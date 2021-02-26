Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.37.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -174.88, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $40,526,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Geduld E E increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geduld E E now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,240,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

