Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -177.49, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,517.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

