Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,345 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 3.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Shaw Communications worth $33,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,235 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,095.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 801,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. 11,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,953. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.