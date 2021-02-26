Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,613. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

