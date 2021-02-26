Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Trading Down 7.5%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,183,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 416,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

