ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 131,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,759. The company has a market cap of $480.34 million, a P/E ratio of 182.52, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,999. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

