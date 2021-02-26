Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Susan M. Abundis Purchases 2,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. 41,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSRR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

