Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.65. 528,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 718,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
A number of brokerages have commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $431.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.81.
About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)
Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
