Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,590 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

MEAR opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

