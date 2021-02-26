Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,422,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,318,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 1,009,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

