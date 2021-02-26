Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,910 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 938,860 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 271,624 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $24.79 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

