Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Invitae by 17.8% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Invitae stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,148,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

