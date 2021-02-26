Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 22,720 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

