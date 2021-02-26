Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 51,920 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.24 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

