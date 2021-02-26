Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 8,154 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 56,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

