Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 8,527 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 64,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 316,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 193,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 160,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

