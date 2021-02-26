Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,151,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

