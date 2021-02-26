Sigma Planning Corp Sells 391 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $294.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

