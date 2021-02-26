Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

