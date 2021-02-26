Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Signature Bank worth $126,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,665. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

