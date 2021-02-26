Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.86).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIGHT shares. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

