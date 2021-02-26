Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $21.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $21.60 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $75.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $54.59 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,938. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 293,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $14,164,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $9,208,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.