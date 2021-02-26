Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 37,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,715. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $201.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

