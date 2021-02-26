Simon Cox Sells 10,653 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.