Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of SPG opened at $114.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $137.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

