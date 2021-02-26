Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $148,739.68 and approximately $60.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004308 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001911 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,658,404 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

