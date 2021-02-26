SingularDTV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $484,196.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $7.13 million and $484,196.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars.

