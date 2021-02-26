Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) Shares Down 3.8%

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 468,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 185,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$25.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

