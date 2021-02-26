Six Flags Entertainment Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

