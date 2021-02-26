SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,090.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $88,864.16 and $15,090.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00712531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00040716 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

