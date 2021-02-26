SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.56 and last traded at $63.57. Approximately 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

About SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

