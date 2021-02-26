Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Snap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares in the company, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

