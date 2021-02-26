Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Snap-on worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 21.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Snap-on by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $204.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $207.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.