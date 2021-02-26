SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

