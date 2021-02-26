So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.02. 2,408,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 999,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.