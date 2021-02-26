Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading Down 10.5%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 1,491,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,513,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.