Sogeclair (EPA:SOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of Sogeclair SA (EPA:SOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.62 ($17.20) and traded as high as €17.65 ($20.76). Sogeclair shares last traded at €17.55 ($20.65), with a volume of 1,596 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.44 and its 200 day moving average is €14.62.

About Sogeclair (EPA:SOG)

Sogeclair SA provides engineering and production services to the aeronautics and space, automobile, rail, defense, and civil industries in France and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Vehicle, and Simulation. The Aerospace division engages in the provision of engineering services in aerostructures, cabins, systems, and manufacturing engineering and tooling services; and design and manufacture of complex structural thermoplastic products, additive layers, metallic subassemblies, and cockpit equipment, as well as cabin furnishings and mechanism.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sogeclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogeclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.