SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $350.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $302.40 and last traded at $298.31. Approximately 979,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,329,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.33.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

