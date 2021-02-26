Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler Sells 500,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,809. The company has a market cap of $535.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

