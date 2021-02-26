Solaris (XLR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $390,483.66

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. Solaris has a market cap of $390,483.66 and $33,568.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solaris has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

