Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.59% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124,626 shares during the period. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.