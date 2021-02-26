Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $60.80 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

