Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up approximately 5.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sony by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,932. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.