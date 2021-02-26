Souders Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 307,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

