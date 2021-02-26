Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

