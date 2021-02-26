Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,738. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

