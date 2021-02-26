Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
SOR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 5,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,092. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.
About Source Capital
