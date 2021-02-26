Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

SOR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 5,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,092. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

