South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,857. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

